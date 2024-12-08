Abilene Christian visits Wright and No. 15 Baylor

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) at Baylor Bears (5-3) Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor takes…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-3) at Baylor Bears (5-3)

Waco, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Baylor takes on Abilene Christian after Robert O. Wright III scored 22 points in Baylor’s 76-72 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Bears are 3-0 on their home court. Baylor is the Big 12 leader with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 4.4.

The Wildcats are 2-2 in road games. Abilene Christian is the leader in the WAC giving up only 70.7 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Baylor makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Abilene Christian has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omier is scoring 15.6 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bears.

Leonardo Bettiol is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

