Abilene Christian visits Natabou and Florida International

Abilene Christian Wildcats (4-4) at Florida International Panthers (2-4)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International plays Abilene Christian after Isnelle Natabou scored 21 points in Florida International’s 87-52 victory over the Wagner Seahawks.

The Panthers are 2-3 in home games. Florida International ranks second in the CUSA with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Natabou averaging 4.2.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on the road. Abilene Christian is 2-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida International’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian scores 6.0 more points per game (67.0) than Florida International allows to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Parris Atkins is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers.

Payton Hull is shooting 42.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

