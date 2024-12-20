Abilene Christian puts home win streak on the line against Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-5) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (7-5)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Texas Southern aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats are 4-1 on their home court. Abilene Christian has a 3-3 record against teams over .500.

The Tigers have gone 0-8 away from home. Texas Southern is 0-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

Abilene Christian averages 76.8 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 86.5 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Bettiol is averaging 15.2 points for the Wildcats.

Kavion McClain is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 assists.

