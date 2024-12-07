Abilene Christian hosts Newsome and Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-5) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-4) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-5) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (6-4)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits Abilene Christian after Jordyn Newsome scored 26 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 110-71 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Wildcats have gone 1-3 at home. Abilene Christian is fourth in the WAC with 14.2 assists per game led by Bella Earle averaging 3.6.

The Lions are 1-3 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce gives up 77.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

Abilene Christian scores 68.2 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 77.4 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Abilene Christian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc.

Newsome is averaging 16.6 points for the Lions.

