Abee’s 25 lead UNC Asheville over Saint Andrews 120-64

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Fletcher Abee’s 25 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Saint Andrews 120-64 on Saturday. Abee shot 8…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Fletcher Abee’s 25 points helped UNC Asheville defeat Saint Andrews 120-64 on Saturday.

Abee shot 8 for 12 (6 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (4-4). Connor Dubsky scored 20 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Jordan Marsh had 14 points and finished 6 of 10 from the field.

The Knights were led by Escamilla Mateu, who posted 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Ma’Nas Drummond added 14 points for Saint Andrews (NC). Caleb Brown finished with 13 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.