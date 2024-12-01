Abdullah and Boston University host Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-5) at Boston University Terriers (3-4) Boston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -7.5; over/under…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-5) at Boston University Terriers (3-4)

Boston; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -7.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University takes on Sacred Heart after Azmar Abdullah scored 21 points in Boston University’s 69-62 victory against the Howard Bison.

The Terriers have gone 1-2 in home games. Boston University is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Pioneers have gone 0-4 away from home. Sacred Heart is ninth in the MAAC with 30.1 rebounds per game led by Bryce Johnson averaging 6.6.

Boston University is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 46.6% Sacred Heart allows to opponents. Sacred Heart has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Boston University have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Terriers.

Nyle Ralph-Beyer is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 6.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.