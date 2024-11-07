Zuzic’s 21 lead UT Martin past Kentucky Christian 114-61

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matija Zuzic had 21 points in UT Martin’s 114-61 win against Kentucky Christian on Thursday. Zuzic…

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Matija Zuzic had 21 points in UT Martin’s 114-61 win against Kentucky Christian on Thursday.

Zuzic shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Skyhawks (2-0). Josue Grullon scored 19 points while going 7 of 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Tarence Guinyard shot 6 for 9, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Knights were led by D’Angelo Stoxstill, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Linwood Rowe added 13 points and LeMar Northington put up 11 points.

