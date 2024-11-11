Zuzic leads UT Martin against North Alabama after 21-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-0) at North Alabama Lions (2-0) Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -10;…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-0) at North Alabama Lions (2-0)

Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -10; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin plays North Alabama after Matija Zuzic scored 21 points in UT Martin’s 114-61 win against the Kentucky Christian Knights.

North Alabama went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 10-4 at home. The Lions averaged 76.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range last season.

UT Martin finished 21-11 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Skyhawks averaged 81.5 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

