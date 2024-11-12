Zilinskas scores 27 as IUPUI defeats Goshen 97-55

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul Zilinskas scored 27 points as IUPUI beat Goshen 97-55 on Tuesday night. Zilinskas shot 9 of…

Zilinskas shot 9 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Jaguars (1-1). Jarvis Walker scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Nathan Dudukovich had 13 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range).

Jacob Carlson finished with 11 points for the Maple Leafs. Andre Bradford added eight points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

