Ziegler, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks to host Bascoe and the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (4-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-1)
Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova take on Laura Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA) in cross-conference action.
The Hawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Ziegler leads the Hawks with 11.0 boards.
The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Villanova is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Villanova scores 9.5 more points per game (62.3) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents (52.8).
TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Smith is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals.
Bascoe is averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.