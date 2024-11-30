Ziegler, Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks to host Bascoe and the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (4-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-1) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova…

Villanova Wildcats (4-3) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (5-1)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmine Bascoe and Villanova take on Laura Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA) in cross-conference action.

The Hawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks second in the A-10 in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Ziegler leads the Hawks with 11.0 boards.

The Wildcats are 0-1 on the road. Villanova is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Villanova has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Villanova scores 9.5 more points per game (62.3) than Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up to opponents (52.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Smith is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 14.3 points and 1.5 steals.

Bascoe is averaging 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Wildcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.