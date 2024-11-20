Zeigler scores 30, Saint Peter’s knocks off D-III St. Elizabeth 116-51

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler’s 30 points led Saint Peter’s over St. Elizabeth 116-51 on Wednesday night. Zeigler…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Armoni Zeigler’s 30 points led Saint Peter’s over St. Elizabeth 116-51 on Wednesday night.

Zeigler had five steals for the Peacocks (2-3). Marcus Randolph scored 21 points and added five assists. Stephon Roberts shot 6 of 12 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points, while adding 17 rebounds.

Tye-Rell Monroe led the way for the Eagles with 10 points. St. Elizabeth also got nine points and two steals from Nate Thompson. Jonathan Ramos also recorded eight points, six rebounds and three steals.

The game served as an exhibition for the Division-III Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.