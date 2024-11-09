Zeigler, Lanier each score 19 points to lead No. 12 Tennessee over Louisville 77-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler each scored 19 points and No. 12 Tennessee held Louisville to…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler each scored 19 points and No. 12 Tennessee held Louisville to 27% shooting in a 77-55 rout on Saturday.

The Volunteers (2-0), who shot 57%, outrebounded the Cardinals 40-26 (28 defensively) and outscored them 40-10 in the paint in the first meeting between the schools since 2018.

Tennessee led 10-0 after five minutes and several times by at least 20 points, pulling away for the last time after Louisville (1-1) closed within 47-38 early in the second half.

Zeigler made 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Lanier went 7-of-15 shooting and 3 of 6 from long range as Tennessee made 10 of 19 (53%) on 3s.

Reyne Smith came off the bench to score 18 points for the Cardinals, who shot 16 of 60 for the game. That included just 10 of 39 from beyond the arc (26%).

Takeaways

Tennessee: The Volunteers showed their quickness and athleticism throughout on both ends, going hard to the rim on offense and sealing off the lane defensively. They were sometimes ragged in committing 20 turnovers, but that led to just 12 points thanks to the Cardinals’ errors.

Louisville: The Cardinals initially struggled controlling the ball, and then it was getting off a shot against the Vols’ defense. That left them firing from long range, which often resulted in misses other than the one second-half stretch in which they closed within single digits.

Key moment

After Louisville got within nine with 13:17 remaining, Tennessee went on a 12-2 run over the next 4:12 to slam the door.

Key stat

Tennessee scored 20 points off 15 Louisville turnovers.

Up next

Tennessee hosts Montana on Wednesday night, while Louisville has a break before hosting crosstown Bellarmine on Nov. 19.

