Zeigler, Lanier each score 19 points to lead No. 12 Tennessee over Louisville 77-55

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler each scored 19 points and No. 12 Tennessee held Louisville to 27% shooting in a 77-55 rout on Saturday.

The Volunteers (2-0), who shot 57%, outrebounded the Cardinals 40-26 (28 defensively) and outscored them 40-10 in the paint in the first meeting between the schools since 2018.

Tennessee led 10-0 after five minutes and several times by at least 20 points, pulling away for the last time after Louisville (1-1) closed within 47-38 early in the second half.

Zeigler made 7 of 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from beyond the arc. Lanier went 7-of-15 shooting and 3 of 6 from long range as Tennessee made 10 of 19 (53%) on 3s.

No. 10 ARIZONA 102, OLD DOMINION 44

TUSCON, Ariz. (AP) — Tobe Awaka had 18 points and 15 rebounds and No. 10 Arizona dominated inside the paint and on the boards in a nonconference win over Old Dominion.

Awaka, a junior forward who transferred from Tennessee, was 8 of 10 from the field and had eight of Arizona’s 24 offensive rebounds, its most in a game since 2005. Freshman Carter Bryant had 12 points and center Henri Veesaar added 10 points with nine boards for the Wildcats (2-0).

Devin Ceaser scored 12 points for Old Dominion (0-2), which shot 31.6% and missed 11 of 17 free throw attempts. It was the most lopsided loss in school history for the Monarchs, topping a 111-65 defeat to Florida Christian in 1956.

No. 23 KENTUCKY 100, BUCKNELL 72

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Koby Brea came off the bench to score 20 points, including six three-pointers, and Jaxson Robinson added 14 as No. 23 Kentucky overwhelmed Bucknell.

The Wildcats (2-0) were cold from three-point range early in the first half, but Brea and Kerr Krissa each hit threes within 30 seconds to open up a 20-7 Kentucky lead with 13:08 left in the first half.

The Bison (2-1) were led by Ian Motta’s 18 points as the team shot just 39.7%. Josh Bascoe added 15 points.

Amari Williams added 13 points, Andrew Carr had 11 and Otega Owens had 10 points for Kentucky. Williams also had 14 rebounds for his second straight double-double. Krissa had 12 assists.

