Zach Hicks scores 22 to lead Penn State to 108-66 victory over Binghamton in season opener

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Zach Hicks scored 22 points to lead six players in double figures and Penn State breezed to a 108-66 victory over Binghamton on Monday night in a season opener.

Hicks sank 9 of 12 shots from the floor, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range for the Nittany Lions, who opened with a victory for the eighth straight season.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser totaled 16 points and seven rebounds for Penn State. Ace Baldwin Jr. made four of his five 3-pointers and scored 15. D’Marco Dunn had 12 points, while Fred Dilione V and reserve Dominick Stewart both scored 10.

Evan Ashe led the Bearcats with 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting with two 3-pointers. Tymu Chenery hit two 3-pointers and scored 13, but he had six of his team’s 21 turnovers. Chris Walker added 12 points off the bench.

Penn State shot 51% from the floor (35 for 69) and made 13 of 31 from beyond the arc (42%).

Binghamton hit only 9 of 28 shots in the first half (32%) in falling behind 54-23 and never made a run after halftime.

Penn State and Binghamton played once before — an 80-65 victory for the Nittany Lions in 2017.

Binghamton posted 15 wins last season, its most in 15 years. The Bearcats’ win total has increased in each of the last three seasons under head coach Levell Sanders.

