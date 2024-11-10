Youngstown State visits Ohio State following Thornton’s 20-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes…

Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State takes on Youngstown State after Bruce Thornton scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 80-72 victory over the Texas Longhorns.

Ohio State went 15-5 at home a season ago while going 22-14 overall. The Buckeyes averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

Youngstown State went 22-10 overall last season while going 8-7 on the road. The Penguins averaged 15.3 assists per game on 29.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

