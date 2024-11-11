Youngstown State visits Ohio State after Thornton’s 20-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -18.5;…

Youngstown State Penguins (1-0) at Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -18.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Youngstown State after Bruce Thornton scored 20 points in Ohio State’s 80-72 win over the Texas Longhorns.

Ohio State finished 15-5 at home last season while going 22-14 overall. The Buckeyes averaged 75.5 points per game last season, 15.3 on free throws and 21.3 from deep.

Youngstown State finished 22-10 overall with an 8-7 record on the road a season ago. The Penguins averaged 81.2 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 26.4 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

