Youngstown State set for road matchup with the Syracuse Orange

Youngstown State Penguins (1-1) at Syracuse Orange (2-0)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orange -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Youngstown State.

Syracuse went 20-12 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Orange allowed opponents to score 75.6 points per game and shoot 45.8% from the field last season.

Youngstown State finished 22-10 overall last season while going 8-7 on the road. The Penguins averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 2.3 bench points last season.

