Youngstown State Penguins play the Monmouth Hawks

Monmouth Hawks (0-5) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (1-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will take on Monmouth at William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas.

Youngstown State finished 22-10 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Penguins gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Hawks have a 0-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Monmouth ranks ninth in the CAA with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Cornelius Robinson Jr. averaging 8.0.

