Youngstown State Penguins and the Presbyterian Blue Hose square off

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (2-2) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -5.5;…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (2-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces Presbyterian in Huntsville, Texas.

Youngstown State went 22-10 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Penguins averaged 6.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Blue Hose have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Presbyterian ranks second in the Big South shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.