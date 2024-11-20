Youngstown State Penguins and the Monmouth Hawks square off

Monmouth Hawks (0-5) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (1-2) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will play…

Monmouth Hawks (0-5) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (1-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will play Monmouth at William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas.

Youngstown State went 22-10 overall with an 8-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Penguins gave up 70.9 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Hawks are 0-5 in non-conference play. Monmouth has a 0-5 record against teams over .500.

