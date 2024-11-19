Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Yale visits Stony Brook…

Yale visits Stony Brook following Luster’s 30-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 3:42 AM

Yale Bulldogs (2-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-2)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Yale after CJ Luster II scored 30 points in Stony Brook’s 93-45 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

Stony Brook went 20-15 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Seawolves shot 43.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Yale is second in the Ivy League scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Nick Townsend averaging 6.7.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up