Yale visits Stony Brook following Luster’s 30-point performance

Yale Bulldogs (2-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-2) Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook…

Yale Bulldogs (2-3) at Stony Brook Seawolves (2-2)

Stony Brook, New York; Wednesday, 6:31 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts Yale after CJ Luster II scored 30 points in Stony Brook’s 93-45 victory over the Saint Joseph’s (L.I.) Golden Eagles.

Stony Brook went 20-15 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Seawolves shot 43.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Bulldogs are 0-3 on the road. Yale is second in the Ivy League scoring 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Nick Townsend averaging 6.7.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.