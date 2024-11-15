Yale visits Minnesota following Garcia’s 24-point outing

Yale Bulldogs (2-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Yale after…

Yale Bulldogs (2-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on Yale after Dawson Garcia scored 24 points in Minnesota’s 54-51 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

Minnesota finished 19-15 overall last season while going 16-4 at home. The Golden Gophers averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 23.7 from deep.

Yale finished 13-3 in Ivy League play and 9-6 on the road last season. The Bulldogs gave up 67.5 points per game while committing 15.2 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.