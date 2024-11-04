Yale hosts Quinnipiac to open season

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Yale Bulldogs New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 144…

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Yale Bulldogs

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Quinnipiac for the season opener.

Yale went 23-10 overall last season while going 9-2 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 11.7 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from beyond the arc.

Quinnipiac went 24-10 overall with a 10-5 record on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 14.7 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

