Yale Bulldogs square off against the Fairfield Stags

Fairfield Stags (2-3) vs. Yale Bulldogs (3-3)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Fairfield at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Yassine Gharram averaging 5.0.

The Stags have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Fairfield ranks third in the MAAC giving up 66.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Yale makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Fairfield’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Yale has given up to its opponents (40.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.7 points for the Bulldogs.

Louis Bleechmore is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.