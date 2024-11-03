Live Radio
Yale Bulldogs begin season at home against the Quinnipiac Bobcats

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:41 AM

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Yale Bulldogs

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Quinnipiac in the season opener.

Yale finished 9-2 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

Quinnipiac finished 24-10 overall last season while going 10-5 on the road. The Bobcats gave up 71.2 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

