Yale Bulldogs begin season at home against the Quinnipiac Bobcats

Quinnipiac Bobcats at Yale Bulldogs

New Haven, Connecticut; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale hosts Quinnipiac in the season opener.

Yale finished 9-2 at home a season ago while going 23-10 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 12.4 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

Quinnipiac finished 24-10 overall last season while going 10-5 on the road. The Bobcats gave up 71.2 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

