Yale Bulldogs and the Fairfield Stags meet in Uncasville, Connecticut

Fairfield Stags (2-3) vs. Yale Bulldogs (3-3)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Fairfield in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in non-conference play. Yale is first in the Ivy League with 20.3 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 5.2.

The Stags are 2-3 in non-conference play. Fairfield ranks fourth in the MAAC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Birima Seck averaging 3.3.

Yale makes 50.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Fairfield averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Yale gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Prophet Johnson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Stags.

