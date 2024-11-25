Xavier Musketeers and the South Carolina Gamecocks play in Cypress Lake, Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) vs. Xavier Musketeers (5-0) Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -6.5;…

South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2) vs. Xavier Musketeers (5-0)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina and Xavier square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Musketeers have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Xavier has a 4-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gamecocks have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. South Carolina has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Xavier averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.6 per game South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Xavier allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Conwell averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 18.2 points while shooting 52.6% from beyond the arc.

Collin Murray-Boyles is averaging 16.2 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

