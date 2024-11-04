Xavier hosts Texas Southern to tip off season

Texas Southern Tigers at Xavier Musketeers Cincinnati; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -21.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -21.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier starts the season at home against Texas Southern.

Xavier went 16-18 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Musketeers shot 43.6% from the field and 34.2% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Southern finished 6-11 on the road and 16-17 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.6% from deep last season.

