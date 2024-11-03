Xavier hosts Texas Southern in season opener

Texas Southern Tigers at Xavier Musketeers Cincinnati; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -22.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -22.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Texas Southern in the season opener.

Xavier went 16-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Musketeers allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

Texas Southern went 16-17 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 13.1 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.

