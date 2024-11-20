Xavier hosts Siena following Conwell’s 21-point game

Siena Saints (3-1) at Xavier Musketeers (4-0) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -25.5; over/under is 144.5…

Siena Saints (3-1) at Xavier Musketeers (4-0)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -25.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces Siena after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Xavier’s 75-60 victory over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Xavier finished 16-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 15.9 bench points last season.

Siena went 4-28 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Saints averaged 60.4 points per game last season, 11.3 on free throws and 15.9 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.