Xavier hosts Jackson State following Mansel’s 22-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-0)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Xavier after Romelle Mansel scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 80-71 loss to the High Point Panthers.

Xavier finished 16-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Musketeers gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Jackson State went 11-8 in SWAC games and 7-13 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.6 last season.

