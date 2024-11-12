Xavier hosts Jackson State after Mansel’s 22-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-2) at Xavier Musketeers (2-0)
Cincinnati; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -26.5; over/under is 156
BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces Xavier after Romelle Mansel scored 22 points in Jackson State’s 80-71 loss to the High Point Panthers.
Xavier went 11-7 at home a season ago while going 16-18 overall. The Musketeers gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.
Jackson State went 7-13 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 75.6 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.