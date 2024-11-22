Wyoming puts home win streak on the line against SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys face SE Louisiana.

Wyoming finished 15-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 11.7 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.

SE Louisiana finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Lions averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.