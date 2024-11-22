Wyoming puts home win streak on the line against SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-1)
Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under is 142.5
BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cowboys face SE Louisiana.
Wyoming finished 15-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 11.7 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.
SE Louisiana finished 15-17 overall a season ago while going 6-10 on the road. The Lions averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
