Wyoming hosts Tennessee State following Agbim’s 25-point game

Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0) Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under…

Tennessee State Tigers (1-1) at Wyoming Cowboys (1-0)

Laramie, Wyoming; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming plays Tennessee State after Obi Agbim scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 108-85 win against the Concordia-Saint Paul Golden Bears.

Wyoming went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 9-5 at home. The Cowboys averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 5.8 on fast breaks.

Tennessee State went 18-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Tigers shot 44.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

