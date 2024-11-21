Wyoming faces SE Louisiana, aims for 4th straight home win

SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will try to…

SE Louisiana Lions (2-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (3-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cowboys take on SE Louisiana.

Wyoming went 15-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 29.9 in the paint, 12.4 off of turnovers and 5.8 on fast breaks.

SE Louisiana went 6-10 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

