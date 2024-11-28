Wyoming Cowgirls face the Drake Bulldogs

Drake Bulldogs (2-3) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (2-3) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (2-3) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (2-3)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Drake at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Cowgirls are 2-3 in non-conference play. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Allyson Fertig averaging 5.4.

The Bulldogs have a 2-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Drake is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wyoming’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Drake allows. Drake averages 19.4 more points per game (80.4) than Wyoming gives up (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malene Pedersen is shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, while averaging 9.8 points.

Katie Dinnebier is shooting 52.3% and averaging 23.6 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

