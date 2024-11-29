Wyoming Cowgirls and the Norfolk State Spartans square off in Carolina, Puerto Rico

Norfolk State Spartans (6-2) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (3-3) Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and…

Norfolk State Spartans (6-2) vs. Wyoming Cowgirls (3-3)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State and Wyoming square off in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Cowgirls have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC with 13.7 assists per game led by Emily Mellema averaging 3.0.

The Spartans are 6-2 in non-conference play. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

Wyoming makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Norfolk State has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Norfolk State has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Fertig is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 10.2 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

Diamond Johnson is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Spartans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

