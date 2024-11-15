Wyoming Cowboys host the Utah Tech Trailblazers in out-of-conference contest

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-1) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Utah Tech…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-2) at Wyoming Cowboys (2-1)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming and Utah Tech face off in non-conference action.

Wyoming went 15-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cowboys averaged 5.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

Utah Tech went 4-12 in WAC play and 4-13 on the road a season ago. The Trailblazers averaged 70.8 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

