Wright State visits Miami (OH) following Huibregste’s 22-point showing

Wright State Raiders (1-1) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-0)
Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4.5; over/under is 154.5
BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Miami (OH) after Alex Huibregste scored 22 points in Wright State’s 89-60 win against the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.
Miami (OH) went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The RedHawks averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.
Wright State finished 13-8 in Horizon League play and 7-6 on the road last season. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 81.2 points per game and shot 47.4% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.