Wright State visits Miami (OH) following Huibregste’s 22-point showing

Wright State Raiders (1-1) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-0)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: RedHawks -4.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Miami (OH) after Alex Huibregste scored 22 points in Wright State’s 89-60 win against the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.

Miami (OH) went 15-17 overall a season ago while going 9-6 at home. The RedHawks averaged 6.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

Wright State finished 13-8 in Horizon League play and 7-6 on the road last season. The Raiders allowed opponents to score 81.2 points per game and shot 47.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

