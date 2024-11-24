Wright State takes on South Florida

South Florida Bulls (3-3) vs. Wright State Raiders (4-3) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls…

South Florida Bulls (3-3) vs. Wright State Raiders (4-3)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida and Wright State square off at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Raiders are 4-3 in non-conference play. Wright State is third in the Horizon League scoring 79.3 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Bulls are 3-3 in non-conference play. South Florida ranks sixth in the AAC with 34.2 rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 7.0.

Wright State makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). South Florida scores 6.1 more points per game (79.2) than Wright State allows (73.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is scoring 23.0 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Raiders.

Kasen Jennings is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 11.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

