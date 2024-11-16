Wright State takes down Central State (OH) 92-56

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 19 points as Wright State beat Central State (OH) 92-56 on Saturday night.…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Brandon Noel scored 19 points as Wright State beat Central State (OH) 92-56 on Saturday night.

Noel had seven rebounds for the Raiders (3-2). Michael Imariagbe scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Alex Huibregste had 14 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Ramar Pryor led the way for the Marauders with 16 points. Brandon Scott added 12 points for Central State (OH). Chris Grubbs also had seven points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

