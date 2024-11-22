Wright State Raiders face the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (4-1) vs. Wright State Raiders (4-2) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5;…

Bradley Braves (4-1) vs. Wright State Raiders (4-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays Bradley at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Raiders are 4-2 in non-conference play. Wright State ranks third in the Horizon League with 39.0 points per game in the paint led by Brandon Noel averaging 18.0.

The Braves have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Wright State averages 80.2 points, 10.0 more per game than the 70.2 Bradley gives up. Bradley scores 8.5 more points per game (81.0) than Wright State gives up (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Raiders.

Darius Hannah is averaging 14.2 points for the Braves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

