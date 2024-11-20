Wright State Raiders and the Princeton Tigers square off in Conway, South Carolina

Princeton Tigers (4-1) vs. Wright State Raiders (3-2) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces…

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State faces Princeton at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Raiders have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Wright State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 7.6.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record in non-conference play. Princeton is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 74.2 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Wright State averages 80.2 points, 9.4 more per game than the 70.8 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Wright State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is scoring 21.6 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Raiders.

Dalen Davis is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

