Wright State plays Toledo after Noel’s 27-point game

Wright State Raiders (2-1) at Toledo Rockets (1-1)

Toledo, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -7.5; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State visits Toledo after Brandon Noel scored 27 points in Wright State’s 81-68 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Toledo finished 20-12 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Rockets averaged 7.2 steals, 2.0 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Wright State finished 13-8 in Horizon League action and 7-6 on the road last season. The Raiders averaged 16.5 assists per game on 32.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

