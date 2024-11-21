Wright State faces Princeton

Princeton Tigers (4-1) vs. Wright State Raiders (3-2) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5;…

Princeton Tigers (4-1) vs. Wright State Raiders (3-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and Wright State square off in Conway, South Carolina.

The Raiders are 3-2 in non-conference play. Wright State is the top team in the Horizon League with 14.6 assists per game led by Keaton Norris averaging 5.0.

The Tigers have a 4-1 record in non-conference games. Princeton scores 74.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Wright State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Princeton allows. Princeton averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Wright State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Noel is shooting 55.3% and averaging 21.6 points for the Raiders.

Dalen Davis is averaging 17 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.