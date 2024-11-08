Wright scores 16 as North Texas downs Wayland Baptist 80-38

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright scored 16 points as North Texas beat Wayland Baptist 80-38 on Thursday. Wright also…

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Atin Wright scored 16 points as North Texas beat Wayland Baptist 80-38 on Thursday.

Wright also had three steals for the Mean Green (2-0). Latrell Jossell scored 12 points, going 4 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Pioneers were led by Jayvian Lawson, who recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.