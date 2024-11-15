Wofford visits No. 6 Duke following Flagg’s 26-point game

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke…

Wofford Terriers (1-2) at Duke Blue Devils (2-1)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Duke plays Wofford after Cooper Flagg scored 26 points in Duke’s 77-72 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Duke went 27-9 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Blue Devils allowed opponents to score 66.3 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Wofford went 6-9 on the road and 17-15 overall last season. The Terriers averaged 15.4 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

