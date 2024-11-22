Wofford Terriers and the Saint Thomas Tommies square off

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Wofford Terriers (1-3) Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1; over/under is…

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Wofford Terriers (1-3)

Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford plays St. Thomas in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wofford finished 17-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Terriers averaged 15.4 assists per game on 27.3 made field goals last season.

The Tommies are 3-2 in non-conference play. St. Thomas averages 19.0 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Drake Dobbs with 3.6.

