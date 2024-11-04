Wofford takes down Erskine 112-58

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lorenz and Justin Bailey each scored 16 points to help Wofford defeat Erskine 112-58 on…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jeremy Lorenz and Justin Bailey each scored 16 points to help Wofford defeat Erskine 112-58 on Monday night in a season opener.

Jackson Sivills shot 5 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points for the Terriers.

The Flying Fleet were led by Max Peeler, who posted 11 points. Grant Lovette added 10 points and six rebounds for Erskine.

