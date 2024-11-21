Wofford plays St. Thomas in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Wofford Terriers (1-3) Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will take on St.…

Saint Thomas Tommies (3-2) vs. Wofford Terriers (1-3)

Milwaukee; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford will take on St. Thomas at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Wofford finished 17-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Terriers averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 32.3 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 6.9 on fast breaks.

The Tommies have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. St. Thomas scores 85.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.6 points per game.

